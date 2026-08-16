Ghanaian Migrant Arrested 4 Times in 2 Weeks on Sex-Crime Charges

A 26-year-old man from Ghana has been arrested multiple times in the past two weeks for alleged sexual assaults, according to news reports out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. One of the alleged sexual assaults was witnessed by local firefighters who notified police about the attack in a park.

News reports and jail records identify the man as Jeff Kufi (Kofi) Asare, a 26-year-old born in Accra, Ghana, in October 1999. Police arrested Asare on Thursday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on Lake Hefner Trail. Local firefighters witnessed the alleged assault and waited for police to make the arrest, KOCO ABC5 reported.

The local ABC affiliate said the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office confirmed that at least three separate sexual assault allegations are under investigation.

In a separate article, KOCO reported the following details of Asare’s alleged sex-crime spree:

On Aug. 1, near Northwest 23rd Street and Classen Boulevard, police responded to a possible rape. Asare allegedly pushed a woman against a bus stop window and put his hands down her pants. Another woman told police that Asare came up behind her while she was walking on Classen Boulevard, pulled her pants down, and fled after she pushed him away. He was arrested for sexual battery and indecent exposure. Five days later, near Scissortail Park, Asare allegedly walked up behind a woman, grabbed her buttocks multiple times, and began digging in his pants. When the woman asked him to leave, he walked away. Police later spotted him and arrested him for sexual battery. Six days after that, on Wednesday, Asare allegedly approached a woman from behind on the Lake Hefner Trail, pulled her down, and attempted to rape her. Firefighters intervened and called police.

A $75,000 bond has been set by a local district court judge on a charge of First Degree Rape, according to jail records obtained by Breitbart Texas.

The District Attorney’s Office reported that it is seeking to increase the bond due to an alleged series of crimes over a short period of time, KOCO reported.

Social media exploded when information indicating Asare’s immigration status. On X, @WinningintheUSA reported that Oklahoma County District Court Judge Cinty Truong previously released Asare throug the “TEEM system.” He reportedly received an immigration warning in April after being arrested on an earlier charge.

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas show at least 19 criminal felony and misdemeanor charges were filed against Asare, beginning in August 2023.

Breitbart Texas contacted ICE officials for additional information regarding Asare’s immigration status and history. An immediate response was not available.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.