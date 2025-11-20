Crockett: Epstein Initiated Texts with Plaskett, He Wasn’t a Federal Convict at the Time

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) responded to Del. Stacey Plaskett’s (D-VI) text exchange with Jeffrey Epstein and argued, “Stacey didn’t initiate that chain. Jeffrey initiated that chain,” and “he had never been convicted of any federal crimes at that time.”

Crockett said, “I haven’t sat down and talked about all the specifics of why Stacey was doing what she was doing. I know that when she got up and she spoke, she talked about the fact that this was one of her constituents. At the end of the day, what I know of prosecutors is that they are typically talking to co-defendants. They are typically talking to the people that have the best information. And what you had was you had the former attorney for the president that was sitting there, and honestly, we knew or she knew or at least Jeffrey Epstein presented that he was very cozy with the president. He had more information, registered sex offender or not. The bigger question is, why is it that the president was so cozy with a registered sex offender, even after he ultimately ended up with some of his convictions, and, seemingly, he had absolutely been on the plane with him. We know about the birthday card. The bigger question is, why is the president of the United States not the one that is in the hot seat for his relationship, instead of us saying, oh, you know what? We’re going to take her off of her committee, because he decided to text her. Stacey didn’t initiate that chain. Jeffrey initiated that chain, and she took the information, just like if somebody texted me information –.”

Host Kaitlan Collins then cut in to ask Crockett if she thinks it was inappropriate for Plaskett to have the exchange.

Crockett responded, “I honestly know that he had never been convicted of any federal crimes at that time.”

