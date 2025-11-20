Dem Rep. Goldman: Police Should ‘Protect Americans’ from Unlawful ICE Arrests

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said local and state police should protect American citizens from unlawful Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests.

Cooper said, “I was talking to Shimon Prokupecz who reported on this lady who was was taken by one of these masked customs and border guys, put in his vehicle, which is an unmarked vehicle, and driven around for five hours with two other prisoners, all of whom were citizens. But they had just been at a protest and the border guy was clearly full of adrenaline. He pulled out his his handgun, pointed it at crowds of people, dragged these people in his car, drove around for five hours, no Miranda, nothing, and then dropped them off at the FBI because this guy doesn’t have any arrest powers and they were released because the FBI was like, what are you talking about? This is not how it works. It’s incredible to me that’s going on.”

Goldman said, “No, and it’s going on over and over and over repeatedly all over the country. And you have American citizens being unlawfully arrested by ICE officers. They are they are prohibited from arresting American citizens. If they do that, that is not part of their official duties. And when they use excessive force, like the example, you just have, that’s a violation of state law. That is a crime. That is either kidnaping or assault. And what we need to see a lot more of is local and state police standing up. Not to protect the ICE officers from when they’re doing their operations, but to protect Americans from ICE which is acting like a lawless rogue militia going after and terrorizing our communities.”

