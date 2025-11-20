Exclusive — Edu Sec’y Linda McMahon: Government Shutdown ‘Didn’t Impact Schools at All’

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon talked about the government shutdown.

McMahon stated, “School buses ran on time, kids went to school, teachers got paid, lunches were served, all of those good things that happened in schools, they’ll continue to happen. Anything that was under the Department of Education was not impacted at all.”

