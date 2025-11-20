Exclusive — Rep. Chip Roy: Congress Blocking Bipartisan Effort to Crack Down on Congressional Stock Trading

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) discussed restricting congressional stock trading.

Roy said, “We’ve got 90 co-sponsors on one bill…on a bipartisan basis. That is massive growth. … We’re seeing changes, but I’ll tell you, there’s going to be resistance.”

