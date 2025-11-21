Nolte Calls on Trump to Use Congress to Go After Democrats

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte talked about the role Congress can play.

Nolte said that if he were Trump, “I would talk solely about the economy, at least 90-10, get this Epstein thing behind you as quickly as possible, and, in the new year, just go after Democrats and use Congress to go after Democrats, use Congress to investigate Democrats.”

