Fetterman: New Dem Candidates Making Being Anti-Israel ‘Front and Center in Their Campaign’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that parts of the Democratic Party are “becoming more and more anti-Israel,” and also said that new Democratic Party candidates are making it “front and center in their campaign to be anti-Israel.”

Fetterman said that demands to New York City Mayor-Elect Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) on Israel from the Democratic Socialists of America are “absurd and arrogant, and it’s just like tough guy, well, we would arrest Netanyahu, like, you have no authority to do that. And the United States [is] not a part of the ICC. So, it’s — again, it’s empty kinds of threats.”

He continued, “And now, it’s like, yes, parts of my party [are] becoming more and more anti-Israel, and the new candidates now make it more and more part — front and center in their campaign to be anti-Israel. Well, that just affirms me — that’s a signal to just lean in harder and be very proud to stand with Israel, because that’s our key ally, and I refuse to ever turn our back, regardless [of] if there’s part of my party that’s been willing to do these things.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett