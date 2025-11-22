Fmr CIA Ops Officer: Slotkin ‘Knew Exactly What She Was Putting Together with Her Little Propaganda Video’

On Friday’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” on FNC, former CIA operations officer and host of the “The Wright Report” podcast, Bryan Dean Wright, argued that Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) intentionally sparked a firestorm with what he deemed a “propaganda video” urging military members to defy so-called “illegal orders.”

“All right, Brian, these Democrats. Is this seditious what they’re doing?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“It is,” Wright replied. “And look, we need to be very, very clear about Slotkin and who she is, so she knew what she was doing when she put that together. As a former CIA operations officer, my job was to go out in the field and collect the intel, conduct the operation. Her job as an analyst was to figure out whether or not things like propaganda operations were successful, if they were effective.”

He continued, “So she has seen her fair share of propaganda operations, and she knows how to pull those off and make them effective. So if you think about it through that lens, if you watch the video again, one of the first things that she and the others do is they establish credibility and authority. They talk about who they are, working for the CIA and working for the military. They then move into the next phase of the propaganda message, which is, there’s a crisis. They create a crisis for the listeners inside the FBI and the CIA and the military, and they say that there is a threat, not just abroad, like we might face with China or Russia or al-Qaeda, but inside of the country. The threat is here. Who’s that threat? Donald Trump.”

Wright added, “Then they provide the solution as part of their propaganda campaign, which is rise up, say no. Now key parts of propaganda campaigns, as you say, a little bit of face saving measure, something a little wink, a little nudge to just give somebody a little bit of a fig leaf, which is but make your opposition towards an unlawful order, right? So that’s the fig leaf. And then they come back and they end it with that little bow on top of it, which is again to say, rise up. You have an obligation. It’s not just something you might want to do, you should do. The point is, Miss Slotkin knew exactly what she was putting together with her little propaganda video. Now, whether the others were also seditious with her, I don’t know, but she knew, because she and I both worked the agency, we both know propaganda ops, and that’s exactly what her video was all about.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor