Jeffries on if Shutdown Worked: Dems Didn’t Shut Government Down

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) responded to a question on if Democrats got what they wanted out of the government shutdown by claiming Democrats didn’t shut the government down.

Co-host Becky Quick asked, “Minority Leader, do you think that — what do you think the — do you think you were successful in shutting down the government? Do you think you got what you wanted?”

Jeffries responded, “We didn’t shut the government down. Donald Trump and Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the presidency. And, in fact, the American people, prior to the shutdown, during the shutdown, and after the shutdown know who was responsible for the government shutting down. And, in fact, in the midst of it all, Republicans refused to even sit down and have a conversation about keeping health care affordable for everyday Americans. And so, we’re going to move past it. We have an Affordable Care Act tax credit expiration deadline that we need to tackle. We have a whole set of spending agreements that we need to find common ground on in advance of those agreements expiring, in terms of the continuing resolution, by the end of January. We just need partnership on the other side of the aisle.”

