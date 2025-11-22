Jeffries: Without Tax Credits, Health Care Under Affordable Care Act ‘Will Be Unaffordable’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that without Affordable Care Act tax credits, “Health care will be unaffordable, people will be unable to go see a doctor when they need one.”

Jeffries said, “Well, the Affordable Care Act tax credits are going to expire on December 31, and if that happens, tens of millions of hardworking American taxpayers are going to experience dramatically increased premiums, co-pays, and deductibles. In some cases, premiums for health insurance will increase by 1,000 or $2,000 per month. This is for working-class Americans, middle-class Americans, and everyday Americans. Health care will be unaffordable, people will be unable to go see a doctor when they need one. And that’s unacceptable in this great country, the wealthiest country in the history of the world.”

He continued, “Over in the Senate, it’s my understanding that Leader Sen. John Thune (R-SD) has recommitted to a vote on an Affordable Care Act extension no later than the second week in December, so there are ongoing discussions that are taking place in the Senate. Meanwhile, unfortunately, in the House, my Republican colleagues have shown zero interest in doing anything related to the ticking time bomb of the Affordable Care Act tax credits expiring. House Democrats have launched a discharge petition to try to compel an up-or-down vote on a straight three-year extension so we can provide working-class Americans with the same level of certainty that my Republican colleagues provided their billionaire donors when passing the one big, ugly bill.”

