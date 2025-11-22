Maher: Trump’s ‘Most Supportive President Israel and the Jews Ever Had’

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while there are many issues he has with him, President Donald Trump “is the most supportive President Israel and the Jews ever had.”

While encouraging people not to avoid talking with the other side of the aisle, Maher said, “I’m an adult, and in the real world, there are some people you just can’t stop talking to…like the President of the United States. This is so childish, so purely emotional, the people who got all butthurt because I had dinner with him, you know, because he’s Hitler, except he’s not, so unhelpful and dumb. Trump is the most supportive President Israel and the Jews ever had.”

Later, Maher added, “Everything with him is done through personal relationships. He’s a people guy. Trust me, he’s not at home at night poring over the briefing books. This is government by people are saying.” And argued that there are numerous examples of this, such as “the CEO of Intel, who Trump was hating on, but then he met in person and now he’s a great guy. Trump was going to send the National Guard to San Francisco, but somebody talked him out of that.”

