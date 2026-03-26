With only one week left in Canada’s buyback-of-banned-arms program, Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree suggests police will go door-to-door during Spring and Summer to collect guns.

Rebel News published video of an exchange between Anandasangaree and House of Commons member Dane Lloyd.

Lloyd said, “Minister, the declaration period for firearms owners is scheduled to end next week. So far, only 2.5 percent of the estimated two million effected firearms have been declared and 98 percent firearms owners haven’t made a declaration. So, if they’re not declaring by next week, what’s your plan, Minister?”

Anandasangaree made clear he did not accept Lloyd’s figures as completely accurate, then went on to propose sending police out to round up guns: “The plan we have is, as of March 31, the time to complete the enrollment will be done. And then, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and other agencies will be available throughout the Spring and the Summer to do the collection.”

Lloyd pointed to the shortage of RCMP members, “a way of violent crime” in Canada, and asked if the Minister wanted to put even more duties on the RCMP by asking them to “go door-to-door to firearms owners and seize their firearms?”

Anandasangaree responded by noting that he does not want to use “existing” RCMP resources. Rather, he wants to use “those who are off-duty, those who may be retired… Let me be clear, it is in no way to take away from existing police resources.”

Lloyd responded, “Minister, I just find that very concerning that we are going to send police officers door-to-door because, frankly, many police forces across the country are refusing to participate in your program.”

CTV News noted that Canada’s “federal government [had] outlawed approximately 2,500 types of guns it calls assault-style firearms” since May 2020 alone. And the NRA-ILA pointed out Canadian gun owners have until the end of March 2026 to declare their possession of prohibited firearms, after which a “collection process” will be initiated.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.