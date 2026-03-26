Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Star Bette Midler Remakes Protest Song ‘All You Fascists Bound to Lose’ to Attack Trump

Left-wing actress and singer Bette Midler has released a remake of an old Woody Guthrie protest song, refashioned to attack President Donald Trump, entitled “All You Fascists Bound to Lose.”
When he introduced the song in 1944, Guthrie said it was aimed at Adolf Hitler and the Axis powers during WWII. But it is pretty clear by the lyrics that he was more focused on the “fascists” he thought he saw in America, with lyrics aimed at attacking racism, Jim Crow, and anti-unionism.
Following Guthrie’s attack on America even as the country faced the Axis Powers who were killing millions, Midler has refashioned the lyrics of Guthrie’s song to urge her radical followers to fight ICE and Donald Trump and to turn out and vote for Democrats in the coming midterm elections.
Midler also starts the song with a sing-song exposition before the tune begins.
“You know, I’ve been around a long time,” she says in the opening narration, “but I have never lived through what we are living through now.”
“The great Woody Guthrie wrote this song many years ago,” she continues. “I changed the words to fit our times, and I hope you’ll sing it when you’re marching. Because sometimes, people, sometimes you just gotta sing out!”
Midler’s altered Lyrics include attacks Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Donald Trump, the Epstein files, and also mentions the coming elections:
All you fascists bound to lose
All you fascists bound to lose
I said all you fascists bound to lose
You’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose
Hey there, all you fascists
Let me put you straight
When you come for the rest of us
We’ll fight you at the gate
And you will lose,
You fascists bound to lose
We’ll battle ICE together
Until they cut and run
Just like in Minneapolis
And when the midterms come
You’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose
All you fascists bound to lose
All you fascists bound to lose
I said all you fascists bound to lose
You’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose
To hell with all the cowards
Who hide behind their masks
We’re gonna win the midterms
We’re coming for his ass
He knows it too
That bastard’s bound to lose
Trying to distract us
From the Epstein Files
You gas and beat and murder us
Protecting pedophiles
Let’s turn the screws, you pervs are bound to lose
All you fascists bound to lose
All you fascists bound to lose
Mister all you fascists bound to lose
You’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose
America get ready
The midterms are at hand
We gotta stick together folks
And vote to save this land
It’s time to choose
Those fascists ’bout to lose
All you fascists bound to lose
All you fascists bound to lose
I said all you fascists bound to lose
You’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose
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