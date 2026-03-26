Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Star Bette Midler Remakes Protest Song ‘All You Fascists Bound to Lose’ to Attack Trump

Left-wing actress and singer Bette Midler has released a remake of an old Woody Guthrie protest song, refashioned to attack President Donald Trump, entitled “All You Fascists Bound to Lose.”

When he introduced the song in 1944, Guthrie said it was aimed at Adolf Hitler and the Axis powers during WWII. But it is pretty clear by the lyrics that he was more focused on the “fascists” he thought he saw in America, with lyrics aimed at attacking racism, Jim Crow, and anti-unionism.

Following Guthrie’s attack on America even as the country faced the Axis Powers who were killing millions, Midler has refashioned the lyrics of Guthrie’s song to urge her radical followers to fight ICE and Donald Trump and to turn out and vote for Democrats in the coming midterm elections.

Midler also starts the song with a sing-song exposition before the tune begins.

“You know, I’ve been around a long time,” she says in the opening narration, “but I have never lived through what we are living through now.”

“The great Woody Guthrie wrote this song many years ago,” she continues. “I changed the words to fit our times, and I hope you’ll sing it when you’re marching. Because sometimes, people, sometimes you just gotta sing out!”

Midler’s altered Lyrics include attacks Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Donald Trump, the Epstein files, and also mentions the coming elections:

All you fascists bound to lose

All you fascists bound to lose

I said all you fascists bound to lose

You’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose

Hey there, all you fascists

Let me put you straight

When you come for the rest of us

We’ll fight you at the gate

And you will lose,

You fascists bound to lose

We’ll battle ICE together

Until they cut and run

Just like in Minneapolis

And when the midterms come

You’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose

All you fascists bound to lose

All you fascists bound to lose

I said all you fascists bound to lose

You’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose

To hell with all the cowards

Who hide behind their masks

We’re gonna win the midterms

We’re coming for his ass

He knows it too

That bastard’s bound to lose

Trying to distract us

From the Epstein Files

You gas and beat and murder us

Protecting pedophiles

Let’s turn the screws, you pervs are bound to lose

All you fascists bound to lose

All you fascists bound to lose

Mister all you fascists bound to lose

You’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose

America get ready

The midterms are at hand

We gotta stick together folks

And vote to save this land

It’s time to choose

Those fascists ’bout to lose

All you fascists bound to lose

All you fascists bound to lose

I said all you fascists bound to lose

You’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose

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