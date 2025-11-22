Maher: White Dems So ‘Afraid of Being Called Racist’ They Move to Fringe, Pritzker Can’t Call Out Lefty Excess as Well

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that black Democrats can be more centrist than white Democrats because “the white Democrats are very afraid of being called racist. That’s why we wind up with open borders and stuff like that.” And someone like ESPN host Stephen A. Smith can call out left-wing excesses within the party in a way that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) can’t.

During a discussion of the 2028 presidential race on the Democratic side, where rapper Killer Mike predicted Pritzker will likely be the Democratic Party nominee in 2028, Maher said, “I actually think Stephen A. Smith is kind of realistic.”

He added, “It is good to have, in the Democratic Party, a black person, … I’ll tell you why, it’s the way Obama was able to be a centrist, it’s — able to be more of a centrist in the Democratic Party, because Democrats are very — the white Democrats are very afraid of being called racist. That’s why we wind up with open borders and stuff like that. And they can — Stephen A. Smith can go, have you all lost your goddamn mind? In a way that Pritzker cannot.”

