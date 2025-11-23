Crockett: Polling Says I Can Win Texas Sentate Seat

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said her polling indicated she can win the Texas U.S. Senate seat in the 2026 election.

Host Jake Tapper said, “So you are, we’re told, weighing a decision on whether to jump into this Texas Senate race challenging Republican Senator John Cornyn for his seat, although it’s unclear that Cornyn will survive a Republican primary. You said you had a meeting this week with pollsters to discuss your chances. Did you have that meeting and if so, how did it go? Are you are you still thinking about running?”

Crockett said, “I am still thinking about running. We did get our polling back, so we are moving on to the next phase to determine whether or not this is what makes sense in the moment, and if the infrastructure can be built out in the way that I see it being necessary to actually be able to win as well.”

Tapper said, “What did the polling information that you got back show? I mean, is it a calculation of whether or not you’re going to be facing Cornyn, who might have more appeal to moderates in your state, centrists in your state, as opposed to a more MAGA candidate who potentially defeats Cornyn in the primary, that you might or any Democrat might have a better chance against?”

Crockett said, “I’ll tell you this that head to head we are doing really well against Paxton. I will say that i will also tell you that we are actually within the margin of error as it relates to John Cornyn. So to be perfectly honest, the only reason that I’m continuing to consider whether or not I do this is because my polling says I can win. That is the bottom line. But at the end of the day, a poll is a poll. And so you need to actually be able to execute on that. So whether it’s Cornyn or whether it’s Paxton, we feel confident that we can get this done. The thing is, we obviously would prefer to have Paxton.”

