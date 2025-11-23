Mamdani Says He Still Thinks Trump Is a Fascist

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said he still believed President Donald Trump was a “fascist” after their Oval Office meeting.

Host Kristen Welker said, “In that press conference with President Trump, a reporter asked you whether you believe that President Trump is in fact a fascist, a word that you’ve used in the past. You were about to answer. Then, President Trump sort of jumped in. And he said, ‘That’s okay. You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it.’ So, Mr. Mayor-Elect, just to be very clear, do you think that President Trump is a fascist?”

Mamdani said, “And after President Trump said that, I said, ‘yes,'”

Welker said, “So you do?”

Mamdani said, “That’s something that I’ve said in the past, I say it today. And I think what I appreciated about the conversation that I had with the president was that we were not shy about the places of disagreement about the politics that has brought us to this moment. And we also wanted to focus on what it could look like to deliver on a shared analysis of an affordability crisis for New Yorkers.”

Welker said, “You’ve also said in the past that President Trump has engaged in a, quote, attack on our democracy. You’ve called him a despot. Do you still believe President Trump is a threat to the democracy?”

Mamdani said, “Everything that I’ve said in the past, I continue to believe.”

