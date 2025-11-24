Barrasso Opposes Ending Senate Filibuster — ‘Filibuster Protects Us from’ SCOTUS Packing, DC and Puerto Rico Statehood

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) argued against abolishing the 60-vote filibuster in the U.S. Senate.

“Senator, I was talking with Kyrsten Sinema the other day. She joined me on “Mornings With Maria.” And I asked her straight out why she left the Senate. She and Joe Manchin were very upset because they felt that the Democrats were going to eliminate the filibuster. Now, this has come up again with President Trump wanting to reopen government during that 43-day shutdown in terms of using the filibuster. Where are you on this issue? Because President Trump was getting real frustrated there at the end, a record-long government shutdown. He said the Republicans should do it alone. If you know in your heart of hearts that the Democrats, once they return to power, will eliminate the filibuster, why not just do it now?”

Barrasso replied, “Well, the president makes a very compelling argument. And, you know, Maria, I have always supported the filibuster because I believe it’s a way, it’s a tool that Republicans can use to protect ourselves against the terrible things that Democrats would love to do. They would love for the Republicans to get rid of the filibuster. You know what the Democrats want to do. They have talked about it. They want to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 with radical judges who really don’t believe in the Constitution. They want to make D.C. and Puerto Rico states with four new Democrat senators. And they want to change the voting rules to eliminate voter ID, making it easier for illegal immigrants to vote.”

“I’m against all of those things,” he added. “And I’m going to continue to say, talking to other members of our delegation and the Republicans, I think the filibuster protects us from those sorts of things. And we can use a second reconciliation bill with 51 votes if need be.”

