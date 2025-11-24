Chad Wolf: Fixing H-1B Program So Americans Are Hired Will Cause ‘Some Pain’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said that there will be “some pain” to make fixes to the H-1B visa program “to actually raise the level, hire American workers, and the like.”

Wolf said, “[A] lot of these tech companies have relied on this H-1B system for a number of years, right? And so, they’re going to be hesitant to give that up. They’re able to pay a lower rate to bring someone in to do not really a high-skilled job. And so, they’ve become dependent on it. It’s built into their business model.”

He continued, “And so, yes, you’re — it’s going to cause some pain to go away from that to actually raise the level, hire American workers, and the like. So, it can be done. But, again, a lot of the high-tech companies, they continue to advocate for this. They will say there are not skills. They will say that the American workers are not trained for this. And I just don’t believe that that’s true. Again, we probably need to attract some global talent in really specialized fields. But a lot of these H-1Bs are not that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett