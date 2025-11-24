‘I’ve Made Money Betting Against Elite Consensus’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Explains How He Became the MAGA Treasury Secretary

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent talked about his career.

Bessent said, “If you look back over the history of my career, I’ve made money betting against elite consensus, whether it was, oh, we’ve never had a national housing crisis…Japan can never come out of deflation,” and predictions that the market would crash about Trump’s first win.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo