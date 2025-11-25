Bessent: Epstein Associate Larry Summers Had ‘Fascination with One of Biggest Chinese Propagandists in the World’

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent talked about Jeffrey Epstein associate Larry Summers’ “fascination with one of the biggest Chinese propagandists in the world.”

Bessent said, “His fascination was with one of the biggest Chinese propagandists in the world. So, you know, I got excoriated by a couple of former Treasury secretary because I said on Fox News, after Summers had come after me, that I said, you always got to look and see what Larry’s motives are and who’s paying him.”

