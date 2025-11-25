FNC’s Turley: ‘I Think Letitia James May Want to Hold Back a Bit from Further Celebration’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” network contributor Jonathan Turley offered his thoughts on what might be next after a federal judge dismissed charges against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Turley advised James not to celebrate, given that the Department of Justice could take another look at her case.

“You know, I’m particularly concerned about the situation with James Comey,” guest host Rachel Campos-Duffy said. “I mean, this is somebody who used the FBI, used our law enforcement as a way to basically undo an election. And I’m just really fearful that if he doesn’t face consequences, if — you know, if nothing happens after this appeal, the loss of trust that people will have in the system and in the institutions — I mean, you’re seeing even a fighter like Dan Bongino, you know, struggling there at the FBI because that deep state is real and the sort of sense of power that they have within that agency even over their leaders is kind of frightening.”

Turley replied, “Well, Rachel, I think you’re right. What we’ve learned over the last few weeks is chilling. It’s not just with regard to Comey, we’ve also learned, of course, that the Justice Department allowed the records of leading Republicans in Congress to be seized. And this is an incredible intrusion. It’s the legislative branch. It would reveal journalists, whistleblowers, others reaching out to members of Congress. This is stuff that is very, very dangerous. And I think that people do want to see some accountability. They certainly want to see transparency, but the night is not over in these cases.”

“And also, the case against John Bolton in Maryland is even stronger in the sense of these three cases that came out around the same time,” he added. “So, we have to see how all of these trajectories land. But I think Letitia James may want to hold back a bit from further celebration.”

