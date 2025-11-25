Marlow: MTG Resignation Timing Reveals Selfishness

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) resignation was “deeply selfish.”

Marlow said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from the Congress. And I think it confirms some of the things I’ve been saying on the show and that I’ve said for a while, and the kind of a feeling that I’ve brought and why I don’t talk about her too much on the show, even though she’s some of your favorite. Some of you, some of you in the audience she’s probably one of your favorite congresspeople. She’s an iconoclast and I like an iconoclast. I like American individuals and that is absolutely what she is. However, her resignation is time in the most selfish way possible, which means she’s waiting until specifically when she’s had five full years in the Congress, whether she gets her full pension. And I’ll tell you, she’s just resigning for the most selfish reasons imaginable. The majority is so thin, so slim for conservatives and Republicans right now, the fact that she is, going to be hitting the road and leaving us with one fewer vote to try to get on the president’s agenda, it is a deeply selfish.”

