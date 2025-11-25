McCabe: Investigating Dems over Military Video ‘Absurd and Baseless’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said the FBI’s investigation of Democratic lawmakers over a video was “absurd and baseless.”

McCabe said, “I think it’s really fascinating that we are talking about this in terms of like, what is the president mad about? And should these members of Congress have made this statement? I totally agree with the with the perspective that there’s clearly no violation of law here. They’re simply amplifying a message that soldiers get all the time that they are obligated to not follow illegal orders. But so even if you think what they said was irresponsible or indiscreet, or maybe unnecessary, you can say that. How about the Republicans go out and release their own video?”

He added, “You know, this is what political speech is. This is the way we’re supposed to have these conversations in this country. We shouldn’t be resorting to deploying the FBI out to police everybody’s political perspectives. So yeah, I think there’s absolutely is a controversial and should we have a good, you know, vigorous argument about it? Sure. But the use of federal resources to try to criminalize this behavior, to me seems absurd and baseless.”

