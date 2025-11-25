Moulton Calls Rubio ‘a Snake’ — ‘He Doesn’t Tell the Truth’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was a “snake” who doesn’t tell the truth.

Moulton said, “I’m not going to try to get into the mind of Pete Hegseth. The point is not Dan Driscoll’s lack of experience, because nobody in this administration has relevant experience. The question is, why is Hegseth being sidelined? Why is the Secretary of Defense who is more senior than the Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll’s job, you know, relegated to angry missives on the internet when this major peace deal is being negotiated overseas. And of course, the answer is that Hegseth is just unbelievably incompetent. So incompetent that someone with not very much experience is now taking his place in these negotiations because between Hegseth and Dan Driscoll, Dan Driscoll is the adult in the room.”

Co-host Laura Barrón-López said, “We saw over the weekend where Secretary Rubio supposedly told senators that this was not a U.S. proposed deal, that 28 point or so plan that came out of the talks with Russians and then the administration said, no, it actually is.”

Moulton said, “Look, Marco Rubio is a snake. He’s always been a snake. He you know, he doesn’t tell the truth. He lies quite regularly. I certainly would never have voted to confirm him as Secretary of State. And yet, once again, he is the adult in the room compared to everybody else. I’ve heard from a lot of people behind the scenes that Witkoff is just totally in over his head, gets completely, you know, bamboozled by the Russians. If ultimately you have a peace plan that looks like it looks Russian, sounds Russian and basically serves Russian interests, then, you know, this adminiration is getting played and that’s what’s going on here.”

