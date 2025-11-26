Jeffries: ‘There’s a GOP Civil War’ — High-Profile Republicans Will Resign Soon

On Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, “there’s a GOP civil war,” which will cause high-profile Republicans to announce that they’re either not seeking reelection or resigning.

Host Jen Psaki said, “Let me ask you about another thing that has been floating around this week. Obviously, a big story has been, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the Republicans seem to be in a bit of disarray over there, and a lot there’s rumors and lots of reporting that a number of them are considering leaving Congress before the midterms over frustrations with Trump and with Mike Johnson. That would obviously have a huge impact on a lot of people, most specifically, you. Are you preparing for the possibility that Democrats could be in the majority before the midterms?”

Jeffries said, “Well, we certainly are working as hard as we can to make sure that we flip the three seats necessary next November to take back control of the House so we can begin the process of ending this national nightmare. But as you’ve indicated, there’s a GOP civil war that’s going on on the other side of the aisle. Donald Trump is fighting with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was his biggest supporter, Mike Johnson and John Thune are fighting with each other, Nancy Mace, of course, is fighting with every single person in the House Republican Conference. It’s a mess over there. And it is our expectation that in the next few weeks, upon return from the Thanksgiving recess, you’re going to see some reasonably high profile Republicans continue to announce that they’re either not seeking reelection or resigning in the middle of the Congress. And if enough of that happens when we get back to full strength as Democrats, which will be 215, some interesting things could occur in this Congress in advance of the midterm elections.”

