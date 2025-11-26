MS NOW’s Dilanian on DC Shooting: Some ‘Might Object’ to Uniformed Personnel In Cities

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Katy Tur Reports,” justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian said the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. happened while there is “so much controversy” causing some Americans to object to “people walking around with uniforms.”

Tur said, “In Washington D.C. over the past few months since the National Guard was deployed, what’s it been like there?”

Dilanian said, “People have sort of gotten used to seeing uniformed National Guard members on the streets. Initially, it was very controversial. But then, remember, the mayor sort of decided not to fight it and go along with it. Although the Attorney General of Washington sued to stop this deployment and got a favorable ruling five days ago from a federal judge ordering the Trump administration to actually withdraw the troops. But that hasn’t happened, and it’s sort of people have just gone on with life.”

He added, “Of course, you know, there’s so much controversy happening in the United States right now with ICE, who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks. And so there’s, you don’t know, people walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some Americans that might object to that. And so apparently this shooting has happened.”

