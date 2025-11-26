‘You Support Illegal Immigration then You Support Criminal Cartels in Mexico’: Homan Says Democrats ‘Complicit’ in Illegal Migration Crimes

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump border czar Tom Homan went on the offensive against Democrats for their past failures tied to immigration policy.

“House Oversight Dems are defending this ICE tracker that we mentioned earlier, writing that it’s not a live-tracking system,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Doesn’t monitor officer movements or reveal private info or put any individual at risk. It just compiles possible misconduct and abuses. So is that OK?”

Homan replied, “Bottom line is, if you support illegal immigration, then you support the criminal cartels in Mexico, because no one crosses the border illegally without paying a plaza fee to the criminal cartels. And I’m going to remind everybody, and I’m going to keep reminding these Democrats, where were you the last four years, when we had over 10 million people come to our border, we had a quarter million American that died from fentanyl coming across open border. We had a record number of people in terrorist sponsor countries coming across the border. Sex trafficking, women, children are at historic high.”

“You let a half a million children be smuggled in the United States, you lost track of 300,000 you weren’t even looking for them,” he continued. “It’s the Trump administration and President Trump’s leadership, we’ve already found over 30,000 of them. We’re not going to let them forget, you are complicit and the biggest national security failure, the biggest humanitarian failure in the history of this nation. So you can scream and yell and do all these apps you want, but we’re not going to let you forget, you are complicit. You support illegal immigration, then you support criminal cartels in Mexico. And when they smuggle people, they smuggle guns, they smuggle dope, so that’s who you’re supporting. Illegal migration is not a victimless crime, and if they don’t know that, they’re just simply ignorant.”

