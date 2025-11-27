Beshear Prior to D.C. Guard Shooting: Dems Don’t Have Achilles’ Heel on Immigration, Crime

On Tuesday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said that he doesn’t believe Democrats nationally have an Achilles’ heel on crime and immigration, “But I do think our party needs to be one where border security is viewed as national security, but the way in which we enforce our immigration laws shows our humanity.”

Host Major Garrett asked, “Let me just take two issues that President Trump hammers all the time: Immigration and crime, do you believe your party, nationally, has an Achilles’ heel with both?”

Beshear answered, “I don’t. But I do think our party needs to be one where border security is viewed as national security, but the way in which we enforce our immigration laws shows our humanity. We are not a party, nor are we a country where people pull up in armored Humvees in the middle of the night, jump out in masks, wrestle somebody to the ground, and have them, potentially, in another state before they even begin to ask questions. Public safety, look at the work that we actually put in. Donald Trump wants to do the stunt, he wants to send National Guard that isn’t going to make you safer a week or a month from now, and what he does is cut back on the grants that help us to pay our police officers more, to reduce recidivism, to intervene with youth. Those are the types of ways that we actually move things forward. But my belief is the way we truly do this is to remember that public safety, how you feel in your community, isn’t a Democrat or a Republican thing, it’s something we’re all supposed to work on together.”

