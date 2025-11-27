CNN’s Miller: We ‘Had to Go Back Afterwards’ When We Got Info. on Afghans, ‘Bring Them Back’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller stated that when it came to vetting refugees from Afghanistan after the fall of the country to the Taliban, there “was a lot of pressure. There [were] a lot of people. They were being kept in military installations. A lot of that vetting had to be done very quickly. I also remember we had to go back afterwards when we found information on certain people and bring them back.”

Miller said of the suspected shooter, “he comes here from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021. Remember what that was like? Refugees fleeing Afghanistan. People had to be recommended by U.S. people on one end, vetted on this end by government background checks, as far as they could do in Afghanistan, have sponsors, and so on. He settled in Washington. He applies for asylum in December of 2024. Now he goes through another vetting process involving that, and he’s approved for asylum in April of this year under the Trump administration. He comes in under the Biden administration. These checks are being done.”

He continued, “I remember, as a part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York, where we supplied people for that vetting process. It was a lot of pressure. There [were] a lot of people. They were being kept in military installations. A lot of that vetting had to be done very quickly. I also remember we had to go back afterwards when we found information on certain people and bring them back.”

