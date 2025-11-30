Mark Kelly: Trump Is Saying ‘He Doesn’t Want Brown People in Our Country’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump was saying he didn’t “want brown people in our country” with his immigration policies.

Host Dana Bash said, “I do want to start with the immigration plans. He said he wants to reexamine the status of people who are in this country legally, which may include naturalized citizens blocking migration from, quote, third world countries, pausing all asylum decisions from any country and calling for, quote, reverse migration.”

Kelly said, “Well, I think this is consistent with what we’ve seen from this president to date. You know, rounding up people in their community, he said he was going to go after drug dealers, gang members, criminals. What we’ve seen so far is a little bit of that and a lot of just breaking up communities, going after people like Kelly Yu, who is in an ICE detention center in Phoenix, whom I visited, who is a business owner. She’s got 70 employees. She fled to this country. She is undocumented. Her mom’s a U.S. citizen, her kids are U.S. citizens, sister a U. S. citizen. She has a deportation order. She is no threat to anybody.”

Bash said, “But these are legal immigrants that he’s talking about.”

Kelly said, “This is kind of more of the same from this president when he says things like third world countries, what is he really saying? I think what he’s saying is he doesn’t want brown people in our country, and that is disturbing. And it’s un-American.”