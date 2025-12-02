Angus King: If Hegseth’s Order Was to Kill Everyone, That Is ‘Illegal’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said if the reports that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered the military to kill everyone on board a boat in the Caribbean, that was an “illegal order.”

King said, “This is a case where the law is very clear the facts aren’t. And we really need to get at the facts. Who gave what orders when, what was the nature of the secretary’s order? What did he say? What order did he give to the admiral? Then what did the admiral do? What did the secretary know about the strike? All of those things are very relevant. The problem comes in what the result was, allegedly. Again, we’ll wait to get the facts, but it appears that two people survived the initial boat strike and they were in the water hanging on to the wreckage of the boat. And the special forces went in and killed them. That’s that’s against the law. That’s a war crime.”

He added, “The second thing that’s worrisome about this, it’s been reported that his order was kill everybody, that in itself is an illegal order. You cannot order because if somebody has surrendered or if this case, if they’re shipwrecked and and, helpless, you can’t kill them. So in order the other term is called give no quarter. Throughout history, that’s been an illegal order. So, I want to know exactly what he said. I want to know what the admiral did. This is this is serious stuff.”

