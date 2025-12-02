Rand Paul: It’s ‘Lunacy’ to Pardon a Convicted Drug Criminal While Killing People Without Proof

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued that President Donald Trump’s pardon of former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández reflects a contradictory and nonsensical policy where “if they label you a narcoterrorist, they can kill you without trial, but if they say you’re not a narcoterrorist, you can be given a pardon, even though you have been convicted, even though he’s gloated over all the people he’s loaded with drugs, including some who have probably and inevitably have died in our country. But he’s okay because the administration does not label him a narcoterrorist.”

Paul sarcastically said, “Oh, didn’t they tell you? He’s not a narcoterrorist.”

He added, “If they say he’s not a narcoterrorist, he’s not a threat to America, and maybe he was falsely accused. And I say that facetiously, because it gets to the point of, if they label you a narcoterrorist, they can kill you without trial, but if they say you’re not a narcoterrorist, you can be given a pardon, even though you have been convicted, even though he’s gloated over all the people he’s loaded with drugs, including some who have probably and inevitably have died in our country. But he’s okay because the administration does not label him a narcoterrorist. It gets to the whole problem of this.”

Paul further stated that “you get into the lunacy of, well, Orlando Hernández is not a narcoterrorist, but these guys, who we don’t know their name, and we’ve presented no proof, they’re narcoterrorists.”

