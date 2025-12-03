Report: Biden Admin Spent $2.7 Million Each on 612 E.V. U.S. Postal Service Vehicles

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) talked about EV spending by the Postal Service

Ernst said, “So far, we have a little over 600 vehicles that have actually been produced at a cost of [$2.7 million] per vehicle and we are nowhere close to getting anywhere near on this contract with the number of vehicles that we are paying for.”

