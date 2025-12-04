Noem: Biden Allowed a ‘Free-for-All’ for Asylum Seekers

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the Biden administration allowed asylum seekers to have a “free-for-all” into the United States.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “What was the reason you think that so many Republicans favored bringing in all these Afghan refugees? I mean, I remember battling with our favorite friends up on the Hill. Oh, we promised them. I looked, I said I didn’t promise America. But now we have 100,000 interpreters that mean this is just nonsense. But when people were, this was like, forced down the throats of the American public. I don’t think anyone wanted this.”

Noem said, “Yeah. No, I think that what happened is so many of them, we’re hearing stories of people that were protecting our patriots, our men and women who are serving in our military and wanted to be advocates for their friends. But what I would say is, Laura, when we had these individuals come in, not only that did we have these 120,000, 200,000 different individuals that came in through this program. We also have 1.5 million people that were backlogged in the asylum cases that Joe Biden administration had facilitated in. So if you look at 1.5 million people that they had, allowed to apply for asylum, that they had never vetted, that were backlogged, even if people had wanted to come and claim asylum credibly, they couldn’t, because the Biden administration was just allowing people to come here and allowing them a free for all at the United States and our territories and our country. And then they weren’t vetting them and backlogged their cases.”

