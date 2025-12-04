S.E. Cupp: Trump’s ‘Diminishing Political Capital Is Really Astounding’

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” political commentator S.E. Cupp declared President Donald Trump’s “diminishing political capital is really astounding.”

Discussing the case against New York Attorney General Letitia James, Cupp said, “I think this is both a story of of incompetence and diminishing political capital. The incompetence in you know, making a Lindsey Halligan after several lawyers said, I’m not touching this, putting her in there, giving yourself really no good opportunity to win. That’s to the incompetence side. And we’re seeing that kind of throughout Trump world.”

She added, “But the diminishing political capital is really astounding. There was a time when Trump could get up and say things like that, and by sheer will of force, it would seem like the all the apparatus apparatus around him would bend and do what he said. Now he’s got prosecutors saying, no, he’s got people at the Pentagon saying, no, I won’t do it. I’m resigning. He’s got lawmakers saying I’m resigning because I’m not going along with this. He’s got people saying, I will not bury the Epstein files. I will not end the filibuster. Indiana state senator saying, I will not help you redistrict the Capitol that this man once had, convincing Republicans to defend an insurrection at one point. Now he can’t even give them, you know, get them to do basic his basic bidding, the things he did so, so powerfully in his first term. It’s a it’s astonishing.”

