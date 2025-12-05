Dem Rep. Castro: Hegseth, Admiral Bradley Should Be ‘Concerned About Legal Liability’

Friday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Admiral Bradley should be “concerned about legal liability” for the boat strikes in the Caribbean.

Castro said, “We ought to all see that footage and the country should see that footage, because it looks like war crimes have been committed. And, you know, especially when you have a boat that’s going in the opposite direction, you refuse to name the people that you’ve killed, you refuse to name any evidence or cite any evidence or any charges against them, you’re talking about very possibly war crimes.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Given the fact that we’ve now this strange constitutional structure invented by John Roberts and the majority in the court, that the president isn’t legally liable, how do you think about the very real criminal and legal exposure here for those members of the chain of command?”

Castro said, “I think everybody from Pete Hegseth to Admiral Bradley to anybody who executed these strikes needs to be concerned about legal liability. And as you know, Chris, throughout the history of American conflicts and wars, there have been service members and soldiers and others who have gone overboard, who have committed war crimes and who have been held responsible by Americans, by the legal system for those actions. I think that we’re at the point where, quite possibly there is legal liability in the future for folks.”

