Duffy: We Should Have Consumer Choice, Don’t Want to Spend on EV Chargers, But Have to Due to Congress

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy criticized government policies trying to force people to buy EVs and stated that he doesn’t want to spend taxpayer money on EV charging stations, “but Congress has forced it. So, we’re going to make you build charging stations like the Congress intended.”

While talking about President Donald Trump rolling back fuel economy standards set by the Biden administration, Duffy said, [relevant remarks begin around 11:15] “You have government policies that force us to buy things that the market doesn’t want. It’s the old Soviet Union model that has always failed. Bring us back to consumer choice. And if you want to buy an EV, God bless you, get an EV. They’re great cars, they may work for you in the city. But if you’re in Wisconsin, Brian, it doesn’t work.”

Host Brian Kilmeade then cut in to ask, “Real quick, 20 seconds, Sean, … are you doing anything to build up these charging stations?”

Duffy answered, “So, I was forced into the EV charging stations. Real quick, what I’ve done is, I’ve said, if you’re going to spend $4 billion on charging and you’re going to make me do it, damn it, we’re going to build charging stations. You’re not going to have ten charging stations for $2 billion. If you’re going to make me build them, we’re going to build charging stations, we’re going to use the taxpayer[‘s] dollar well. I’d prefer we don’t spend the money on that, but Congress has forced it. So, we’re going to make you build charging stations like the Congress intended.”

