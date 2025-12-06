Dem Rep. Goodlander on Pipe Bombing Suspect Arrest: DOJ ‘A Shadow of Its Former Self’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH) stated that she can’t specifically talk about the January 6 pipe bombing case, “it is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing” to see the DOJ today, and “It is a shadow of its former self.”

Co-host Jacqui Alemany asked, “You were an adviser to Merrick Garland. Was this part of your conversations at all? And do you have any insight into why charges were not brought under the past administration?”

Goodlander answered, “Well, I can’t speak specifically to that particular case or the details of the investigation, but what I can tell you is that, in my time, in my years serving at the United States Department of Justice, what I saw were nonpartisan, patriotic public servants who believe in our Constitution, who believe in the rule of law, who believed in upholding it, who believed in protecting civil rights, and who believed in delivering a fair deal for the American people. And it is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing to see that department today. It is a shadow of its former self. And I’m really concerned about the ways in which this administration, this president is weaponizing the Department of Justice against the American people.”

