Energy Sec’y Wright: We Want to ‘Do Everything Possible to Increase Hydro Production’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the Trump administration wants “to do everything possible to increase hydro production in the United States” and argued that Washington state has electricity that costs less than the national average in part due to hydropower.

Wright said, “One of the — another crazy [thing] that the Biden administration did was they agreed with environmental groups to ultimately take down four large hydro dams on the Snake River. Where I am in Washington state, I mentioned how expensive gasoline is here, but electricity’s cheaper than the national average, because they have abundant, affordable electricity-generating sources, like those dams. So, President Trump has pulled us out of that contract agreement. We are not going to take down those hydroelectric dams.”

He continued, “In fact, we want to do everything possible to increase hydro production in the United States. We had a Senate bill passed called Build More Hydro. We want to get that passed in the House. We’re stopping the closure of coal plants and natural gas plants. All of these things are just common sense. Americans want more reliable, more affordable electricity, just like they do for every good, and we can deliver it.”

