Exclusive — Bruesewitz: GOP Must Counter ‘Act Blue’ — Which Should Be Investigated

Friday, on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Alex Bruesewitz talked about political strategy.

Bruesewitz said Republicans shouldn’t have a monopoly with WinRed like Democrats Act Blue, and “maybe they’ll be under investigation, they should be under investigation soon.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo