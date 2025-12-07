Homan: Threats on ICE Officers Are up 1200% — ‘They‘re Under Attack’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Trump border czar Tom Homan said threats against Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) officers are up 1200%.

Homan said, “Threats on ICE officers are up 1200%. They‘re being doxxed on social media. They‘re getting death threats every day. They’ve been attacked. They‘ve been shot at. And you know, these officers out there are looking for the worst of the worst. So they‘re protecting themselves. And I think they‘re following the law. And if any ICE officer acts out of policy or does something inappropriate, they‘ll be held accountable.”

He added, “But we‘ve got to remember, I mean, they‘re under attack. And we‘re at a place in this country where all of a sudden the ones who enforce law, the bad guys and the ones who broke the laws are victims. I‘m going to trust the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol who have been trained very well to do the right thing. But I’ll say again: if someone does something inappropriate, out of policy, illegal, they need to be held accountable by simply thinking, “I haven’t seen that.” And again, I‘m not in every arrest. I‘m not in every operation. I trust the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol do the right thing.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN