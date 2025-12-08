MS NOW’s McCaskill: U.S. Supreme Court Is Making Trump a King

MS NOW contributor Claire McCaskill said Monday on “Deadline” that the Supreme Court was making President Donald Trump a king.

McCaskill said, “Here’s the thing about this Supreme Court argument. And, you know, Andrew may want to weigh in on this, but I remember when conservative folks would get nominated. My first two years I was in the Senate, President Bush was in office. So I had the opportunity to, you know, learn about people who were nominated who were very conservative, had very conservative values. Typically that’s about not making law. It’s about interpreting the law very carefully and being very rigid about staying true to the words as they are written in the legislative intent.”

She added, “This court is its legacy is going to be that it Trump enabled. It enabled a president to take unprecedented power and engage in all kinds of reckless behavior without any chance of accountability. I mean, if Roberts thinks he has some legacy that’s going to be talked about in the future, other than what they’re doing for Donald Trump, this isn’t some academic exercise in what the founders really meant. The founders didn’t want a king. The founders fought hard to not have a king. And what they’re doing is they’re making this guy a king. That’s not what the law says, and certainly not what the Constitution says.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN