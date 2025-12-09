FNC’s Hume: Trump Using Government Program to Bail Out Farmers ‘Hurt By His Other Program,’ the Tariffs

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume stated that President Donald Trump’s farm payments are “a government program to try to bail out farmers who are hurt by his other program, that, of course, being the tariffs.”

Host Bret Baier said, “[T]his farm aid package totals $12 billion, up to 11 billion in on-time payments to crop farmers under the farmer bridge assistance program, remaining is reserved for additional crops not covered in the program, assistance expected no later than the end of February ’26. And you see crop prices as you look at the different prices, they’ve taken a hit…as the tariff process has gone forward.”

Hume responded, “No doubt the tariffs are a factor in this, Bret. There’s no getting around that. And it has put the President now in a position where he’s got to try to help the farmers. They’re calling it a bridge. But it’s not a bridge loan. This is a subsidy. … [I]t is a President who is otherwise mostly conservative on economic policies engaging in a government program to try to bail out farmers who are hurt by his other program, that, of course, being the tariffs.”

Later, Hume added that inflation has died down from where it was under the Biden administration.

