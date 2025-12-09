Hank Johnson: America Under the Trump Regime Is ‘The Great Satan’

Monday on SiriusXM radio’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) said under President Donald Trump, America has become “the Great Satan.”

Discussing the U.S. military’s strikes on alleged drug boats, Obeidallah said, “We don’t have any penalty in America for someone, even if they were selling drugs, that you would execute them. There’s no death penalty that I’m aware of. And even if there was, you’re going to have some due process. It’s not a situation where you say, I’m not going to show you proof, but just trust me. This person is a drug dealer and we’re going to just kill them. And if they’re survivors, we’re going to kill the survivors of the initial strikes as well. This is not good.”

Johnson said, “Yeah, we we are the world’s number one bully. We’re using our immense unrivaled power to rule over those who have less power. And we’re doing it with impunity. And this sends a shocking message to the world that America is indeed the, what did what did they used to call us, the Great Hand of Satan or something like that? I mean, America under the Trump regime is demonstrating that that moniker was entirely accurate. The Great Satan, that’s what we have become in this country when we can start killing people with impunity. It’s really shocking to the to the conscience. And it’s an affront to to our basic humanity. No longer can Americans say that we are exceptional. Not when you’re going around killing folks like that.”

