Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump Is ‘Constantly So Hateful’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said President Donald Trump was “constantly so hateful.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “President Trump posted yesterday that you are quote and I’m quoting him now, ‘Not America First or MAGA. And your ‘new views are those of a very dumb person.’ That’s the president of the United States speaking about your speaking about you. What’s your response to these latest attacks?”

Greene said, “I feel very sorry for President Trump. I genuinely do. It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful, and put so much vitriol, name calling and really tells lies about people, in order to try to get his way or win some kind of fight. And I think that’s exactly what’s wrong in America today. That’s what’s wrong in this toxic political environment that has ripped our country apart. And I personally think that that’s poor leadership from a president. It’s a very bad demeanor. And, and Americans are very tired of it.”

She added, “As a Christian, I’m not angry at the president. It’s easy for me to to say a prayer for him and forgive him, but the part that that I have had a very hard time with is the fact that he called me a traitor. And because of his words that brought serious threats against myself and my family.”

