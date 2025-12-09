Marlow: Bush Scion on a Mission to Make America Less ‘Fearful’ of China

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked China.

Marlow said, “What’s our deeply rooted relationship with China? … Is that they’ve been providing cheap goods that we got hooked on and shipped our manufacturing overseas and devastated middle America?”

