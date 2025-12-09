‘The JC Way’: Jasmine Crockett Gives MAGA the Ultimate Christmas Gift

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Senate races.

Marlow said, “She is fired up, she is ready to go. And you guys may have tried it 50 different ways, but you ain’t never tried it the JC way, and if that is not the message for all of us at this important moment, then I don’t know what is.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo