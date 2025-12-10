Dem Rep. Goldman: I’m Focusing on ‘Terror’ We Have from ICE

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that he’s focused on issues like how many of his constituents are “suffering” “from the terror that the ICE and immigration enforcement officers are wreaking on, not only immigrant communities, but communities all throughout the city.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “City Comptroller Brad Lander (D) is expected to announce a campaign tomorrow to challenge you, likely with the endorsement, we understand, of the mayor-elect. What would be your message to Mr. Lander?”

Goldman responded, “Well, right now, I’m laser-focused on the job that we have to do here in Washington and in New York City. My constituents are suffering from rising healthcare prices, from food insecurity, and many from the terror that the ICE and immigration enforcement officers are wreaking on, not only immigrant communities, but communities all throughout the city. And that’s where my attention is lying.”

