MS NOW’s Heilemann: No Republican Wants ‘Toxic’ Trump in Their District

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network national affairs analyst John Heilemann claimed no Republican lawmaker will want President Donald Trump to campaign for them because he was “toxic.”

Heilemann said, “If you look over the course of the last ten years we’ve had Donald Trump in our lives, you can measure the decline in his mental acuity. You can measure it by looking at the interviews he gave in 2015 and 2016, looking at them in 2020, look at them now. His vocabulary has reduced dramatically the complexity of the words that he uses, he rarely uses multisyllabic words anymore. He says the same words over and over and over again.”

He added, “So Susie Wiles saying that, man, he’s going to be out there like he was in 2024, go around to members of Congress today and not just people in in battleground districts, in frontline districts, but across the board and put them all in sodium pentathol and say, ‘What do you think about that? He’s going to be out there. He’s going to be in your district.’ Shrieks from anybody who watched that speech last night. They’ve all been like, please, please admit that affordability is a problem. We’re going to get crushed if you keep doing what you’re doing. For him to go out there and give that speech at that level of incoherence and politically suicidal impulses, there’s not a Republican in the country who’s going to be like, yeah, I want President Trump in my in my district during this midterm year. He’s going to be nothing but toxic for all of them.”

