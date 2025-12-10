Schumer: Can’t Do ACA Subsidy Compromise with GOP, They Want to Restrict Abortion

On Wednesday’s CNN’s “The Lead,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) responded to a question on a possible compromise legislation on extending Obamacare subsidies by saying that Republicans will attach “anti-abortion riders, which would even go further to take away a woman’s right to choose.” And the “only real answer to this is to support our bill.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “So, let me just play devil’s advocate for a second, sir, if you’ll permit me, what if, in addition to the bill that you’re putting on, which is just a three-year extension of the Obamacare subsidies, what if you also put legislation that had some of those compromises that Republicans say they would find appealing, a cap, a means test on it, or an additional co-pay, maybe some other reforms to Obamacare, and you extended it for one year, wouldn’t that be worth trying?”

Schumer responded, “No. The Republicans won’t vote for it. The vast majority of Republicans in the Senate and in the House want no extension of ACA, not one year, not one month, not one day. Furthermore, they want to add to anything they do — they’ve said they’re going to do this — anti-abortion riders, which would even go further to take away a woman’s right to choose. They’re all — Jake, they’re all fighting with each other. There are 100 different proposals. None of them gather much Republican support. Occasionally, some of the more moderate Republicans throw out something because they’re under such pressure. But their only answer, their only real answer to this is to support our bill.”

